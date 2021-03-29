NYCN salutes Tinubu @ 69, urges him to support youth political aspirations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has celebrated Sen. Bola Tinubu @ 69, and called on the political icon to support Nigerian youths in realising their political ambitions.

Comrade Ango Abdullahi, FCT Chairman of NYCN, who also doubles as Chairman of Chairmen of the council, made the call in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.

Abdullahi, who described Tinubu as a king maker who had produced several kings over the years, urged him to change direction by extending same gesture to the youth constituency.

The youth leader said this could be done through mentoring and empowerment of young political aspirants to become Kings.

According to him also, Tinubu is

a political master strategist, who has dominated Nigeria’s political space for over two decades.

”Tinubu’s formidable political network, propensity for deal-making and substantial personal wealth, give him a head start over many other contenders.

”Despite not holding any position in government since his second term as Lagos governor which ended in 2007, his influence at the national level of politics continue to grow,” Abdullahi said.

The youth Chairman listed some of Tinubu’s notable achievements as governor to include improving the state’s waste management system, and better incentives for civil servants, including salary increments and quality working environment.

According to him, the Asiwaju remains a hero in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.

He further described Tinubu as an embodiment of Democracy,a philanthropist,a mentor and a garrison commander in the formation, actualisation and sustainability of democracy.

”We are proud of you sir. Man is never so manly as when he feels deeply, acts boldly and expresses himself without reservations, fear or favour.

“This is you in clear terms and manifestation,” Abdullahi added.

