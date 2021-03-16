NYAGGI celebrates philanthropist Felix Eiremiokhae

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has described as an uncommon mentor , leader, and a achiever of immeasurable height Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, Managing Director of Oracle Experience Limited.

Eiremiokhae who is also the CEO Felix King Foundation turned a year older recently and was celebrated with glowing words.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comr. Alabi Akeem Abiodun, Nigeria Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) reads “Every generation breeds a man whom history documents as not being only born, but one who has impacted positively in many ways in lives of his contemporaries. A man whom the train of life’s events arrives his terminus, beckons on men to stand at attention for him.

“Dr. Eiremiokhae is one of such men of whom this generation story in the book of good records will not be closed without mentioning the part he played in impacting positively on humanity.

“An apex enterprenuer, a man of character, capacity and charisma. A mentor, excellence and quintessence are his signature. Incredible humble and humane, a man for all seasons, a personality that penetrates all hearts with so much ease, I haven’t met a genius whose depth of Intellect vibes with great gravitational pull.

“Exceptional at making statements to motivate youths, easy going and loved by many who have cross his path. An ethical stickler and icon of moral rectitude, a walking encyclopedia and mobile treasury he is, master strategist and deep thinker of global dimension.

“His humanity towards others burden stands him out. His forthrightness, his in-depth knowledge of issues, his commitment towards achieving excellence is in distinction class.

“These testimonies about Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae which resonates not just within his locality but around the globe. His legacy inspired so many to reach for higher height .

“Finally Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae is a role model, mentor, father, lover of truth, pathfinder, bridge builder and a man I have learnt from priceless lessons which money cannot buy.

“You can take his word to bank and cash out big. It is always Prayers of Nigeria Youths may Almighty God continue to bless and protect you.” It concluded

Kindly Share This Story: