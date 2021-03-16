Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), Lagos Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and Lagos Sports Commission, on Tuesday, announced a partnership in order to reposition school sports in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSSF announced this at a press conference, held at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The President of NSSF, Olabisi Joseph, told NAN in an interview that school sports remained the bedrock of sports.

She said that the partnership with LASUBEB and the sports commission could not have come at a better time.

“The partnership will change the lives of the children, keep them away from trouble and help them stay focused in their studies and in whatever vocation of their choice.

“Keeping the youth engaged regularly is one of the best things we can do for them as their custodians,” the president said.

He also told NAN that children and youths had the highest percentage of the population, and as such, should not be neglected.

Also the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Olawale Alawiye-Kings, said that organising regular competition was aimed at engaging the children.

“Engaging the children from very young age under the current president has been tremendous.

“The passion of NSSF president will be a powerful force behind this partnership. It is the first of its kind and I believe that the result will be commendable at the long run,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of the state sports commission, Sola Aiyepeku, told NAN that the state was focused on youth development through sports.

“Sport is one of the ways through which we can educate our young ones and it is better if they are discovered from early stage.

“If we can achieve this now, in the next 10 years or more, we will have people who are well-trained; we won’t have a fall out like we did during the #EndSARS protest,” he said. (NAN)

