Nsofor Godwin wants more attention given to home-grown artists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Founder Of HDT Fine Art talks Art Business, Travel And Africa, Nsofor Ugochukwu Godwin recently spoke about his experience on Fine Art in Africa and beyond.

Ugochukwu during the interview called for the need to accord to home grown artists the same respect given to internationally renowned artists

His words: “I have travelled the world, there is no place like Africa- (home). Art speaks a universal language of peace, and as such, any art or artist can come from anywhere. Many businesses and art dealers are having an interest in the art coming from Africa. Although there is a challenge that faces the African artist in the form of minimal or lack of representation in the global art community.

“While most artists had their big breakthrough abroad before home collectors and dealers started celebrating them-the great minds like Victor Ehikamenor, Peju Alatise, Ndjideka Akunyili, and others- it is important we start recognizing artist from home and taking them to the world stage.

“A name that comes to mind, that illustrates this possibility of breakthrough from Africa, is Dotun Popoola who hit the world stage from his studio in Ibadan. There are many others too from other parts of the continent.

“Also, many art agencies are working tirelessly to bridge the divide between home artists and those in the diaspora, and their works have pushed the continent’s art to greater heights. Shows like Art X and Lagos Art expo, Dakar biennial, and others have done well and are still doing well for the continent. I feel however that the industry needs more hands and more spaces.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: