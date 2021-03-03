Breaking News
NSIA signs $1.4bn deal with Moroccan investors on Ammonia and Diammonium Phosphate

By Emma Ujah

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has signed an agreement with OCP of Morocco, for the development of a $1.4 billion plant to produce Ammonia and Diammonium Phosphate, under its Gas Industrialization Strategy.

According to the authority which manages Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, “The Multipurpose Industrial Platform Project is a backward integration initiative, which builds on the successes of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) and other sovereign bilateral initiatives between Nigeria and Morocco.

“The project is structured to commercialize Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and satisfy Morocco’s demand for cost-competitive Ammonia.”

The parties to the agreement included the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), GACN (Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited), Akwa Ibom State Government, the Fertilizer Producers & Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN).

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

