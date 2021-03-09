NPFL: Warri Wolves slump continues after 0-0 draw with Akwa United

Kindly Share This Story:

These are not the best of times for Warri Wolves, as the Seasiders again failed to win another home match after drawing nil-all with Akwa United at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium in Ozoro on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Prior to Monday’s barren draw against the Promise Keepers, Warri Wolves had dropped against Enyimba International in their rescheduled Matchday 10 encounter last Wednesday and expectations were quite high for the team to bounce back to winning ways.

Warri Wolves began the game on the front door, dictating the pace and asking the right questions offensively.

An overlapping Jumbo Wisdom fired a shot at Akwa United goalie, Adewale Adeyinka, in the 5th minute in an ambitious attempt to score.

Three minutes later, Mark Daniel made a solo run from midfield and sent a shot from the edge of the box, but his effort went straight into the hands of Adewale Adeyinka.

In the 25th minutes, Emeka Udoh thought he had scored for Warri Wolves, but he had been flagged offside before he put the ball inside the net.

Wolves again, almost went into the lead six minutes before halftime, when Akwa United gave the ball away to Eru Jackson, whose well-timed strike going towards goal got deflected for a corner kick.

In the final action of the opening half, Ubong Essien delivered a neat pass into the vital area to set Charles Asthimene up to have a perfect sight of goal. Charles hit his effort over the bar in the resultant chance inside the 6-yard box.

Two minutes into the second half, the impressive Olise Ndah miscued a clearance inside his area and a racing Emeka Udoh caught hold of the ball, but sent his effort wide.

15 minutes later, Mark Daniel attempted a scoring chance for the Seasiders when made a run from midfield to hit a hot shot through a sea of Orange jerseys inside the 18-yard box.

Inside the final five minutes of the encounter, substitute Friday Ubong nearly won the contest for Akwa United but he was thwarted by Pwadadi Bulus whose shoulder stopped the goal-bound kick in a one on one situation.

The points were eventually shared between the two teams after they both had their fair share of opportunities to win the contest.

