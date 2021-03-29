NPFL : Super-sub Ali rescues point for Jigawa GS in 2-2 draw with IfeanyiUbah

Kindly Share This Story:

A wonder strike from substitute Ali Musa rescued a point for Jigawa Golden Stars as they came back twice to draw FC IfeanyiUbah 2-2 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

FC IfeanyiUbah first took the lead through Chinemerem Igboeli and then a second time through Christian Molokwu from the spot but Jigawa Golden Stars levelled on both occasions through Andrew Idoko and Ali Musa

In what was a highly entertaining match, FC IfeanyiUbah drew first blood in the third minute when Ekene Awaziem dazzled through the defence before square playing the ball to Chinemerem Igboeli who tapped into the net from six yards.

FC IfeanyiUbah created a few more chances in the first half but were unable to score a second goal. Skipper Ekene Awaziem had the best chance of the half when in the 17th minute, he missed a sitter from inside six yards after Nonso Nzediegwu had provided a beautiful through pass.

However, Jigawa Golden Stars came out the brightest of the two sides in the second half as they controlled possession and looked threatening whenever they were with the ball.

They were soon rewarded with an equalizer when Idoko nodded in a beautiful delivery from Dogara Peter.

Conceding that goal apparently galvanized FC IfeanyiUbah to launch waves of attacks on the Jigawa defense and they would have gone ahead again if not for a brilliant save from keeper Sochima Victor denying Ekene Awaziem whose long-range shot was sailing into the bottom corner.

Minutes later, the pressure paid off for the Anambra Warriors as Christian Molokwu scored a penalty after the centre referee penalized Jigawa defender Olamide Ogundele. However, it was Jigawa Golden Stars that had the final say in the match as Ali Musa’s brilliantly taken shot found its way into the bottom left corner.

The draw compounds FC IfeanyiUbah’s close to mid-season woes as they are now 19th on the table, three points from safety. As for Jigawa, the point takes them up to 14th on the log, two points from the relegation zone.

