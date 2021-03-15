NPFL: Rangers strike Adamawa late to go joint-top with Kwara United

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers left it late to crack a very defensive Adamawa United to go joint tops with Kwara United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after MatchDay 15.

A simple tap-in on the 85th minute by Chinonso Ezekwe off a Tony Eliagwu assists separated the two sides in the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. But even in victory and sharing top spot, Rangers was still described as a work in progress by a member of its technical bench, Mangut Mbwas.

“We are still a work in progress as you can see we introduced fresh legs today who gave a good account of themselves which we are happy for” he declared and noted that the away side made the game difficulty with their approach to earn a draw.

“It was a very nice game but very difficult as Adamawa United came with a mindset to pick a draw,. But we proved that we needed this victory and we are pleased to pick all the three points today” Mbwas said.

It was a match that saw the Flying Antelopes dictating the pace from start to finish while a resolute Adamawa United backline kept their area tight to frustrate numerous forays at goal by Rangers.

Rangers had started strong in a one-sided first half with Adamawa United playing catch up. However, the Enugu side failed to make the best of ball possession with Christian Nnaji the major culprit in the first 45 minutes that ended 0-0.

The second half started as they first did with Rangers asking all the questions and encountering much resistance from Adamawa United.

When it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Uche John started a push with a headed pass to substitute Eliagwu who was making only his second appearance for the club. He wasted no time placing the ball for Chinonso to simply tap in for the only goal of the encounter.

Adamawa United chief Coach Ibrahim Bello Shehu, said they are going home with a resolve to work on the lapses they saw in the game and expressed delight at the way his side played.

A near-tragic incident occurred when Adamawa United’s Emmanuel Ibekwe sustained an injury from an aerial clash. He was resuscitated by the medics at the stadium and taken to a clinic for further observation.

With the win, the Rangers joined Kwara United as joint leaders but second with 27 points from 15 games and will next take on Katsina United on Thursday.

Adamawa United remains at the bottom of the league log and will be taking on Abia Warriors in Gombe.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

