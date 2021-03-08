NPFL: Plateau United in 2nd-half rush to defeat MFM 3-1

Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau United are back to winning ways after a 3-1 victory over MFM at the new Jos stadium with Mohammed Zulkifilu scoring a brace in the encounter.

MFM defence strategy seemed to have been effective on the day especially in the first half as the Olukoya Boys were able to curtail a Plateau side that tried every trick for goal.

MFM’s coach, Lekan Gabriel’s defensive set up was put to test severally with Moses Effiong and Ibrahim Mustapha leading the onslaught on the backline. But they failed to breach the visitors, especially with keeper Adeniyi Bamidele’s antics of holding up play with persistent feigning of injury which eventually got him into the books of Referee Bala Aliyu Kyari.

Mohammed Zulkifilu broke the deadlock in the 56th scoring from a rebound when he tapped in the opener. The goal did not go down well with the visitors’ players and officials who protested.

Zulkifilu added the second in the 71st and this time there was no dispute finishing a well-delivered pass from Oche Ochowechi for the second goal and his fourth goal this season.

Plateau United defence went to sleep and paid dearly as Adeyinka Nojeem punished the complacent backline to redeem the MFM image with a goal in the 80th.

Just as MFM were having a ray of hope to secure a point in Jos, back to form Daniel Itodo orchestrated the third goal with his trademark long throw. He heaved a long throw into the box which keeper Bamidele parried into Isah Ndala’s path for him to head in the third with four minutes remaining.

The victory has taken Plateau above the middle of the NPFL table.

