NPFL: Ofor strike seals victory for Nasarawa United against Lobi Stars

A fascinating North-central derby at the Lafia City Stadium saw Nasarawa United pipping their arch-rival, Lobi Stars 1 – 0 in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) Matchday 14 fixtures.

Ikenna Ofor was the hero as his 49th-minute strike was enough to hand the Solid Miners another vital three points at home.

Lobi Stars started the game on the front foot as John Lazarus tested goalkeeper Danlami Umar in goal for Nasarawa United in the early minutes of the game.

Lobo would then get another chance through Samuel Mathias who went for a goal from a tight angle but his effort was tipped over the bar.

Nasarawa United struggled all through the first 45 minutes as they found it difficult to find the rhythm of the game as both teams went to halftime break without a goal.

On resumption of the second half, Nasarawa United came all out with Ofor getting to the end of Silas Nwankwo’s header to tap home the only goal of the game in the 49th minutes.

Lobi Stars poured men forward in search of the equalizer but it was Nasarawa United that almost got their second but thanks to the resolute defence of Lobi to keep the hosts at bay

In the 75th minute, Nwankwo beat the offside trap before rounding up Moses Tsehaun but his low effort was blocked by Daniel Emmanuel in goal for Lobi.

Goalscorer Ikenna Ofor was voted as man of the match.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

