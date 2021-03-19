NPFL: Offor hits brace to seal 3-0 win for Nasarawa Utd over Dakkada

Kindly Share This Story:



Winger Ikenna Offor scored a well taken brace to inspire Nasarawa United to a richly deserved 3-0 win over Dakkada FC on Thursday and return the Solid Miners to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after sixteen match days. The Lafia started the first three matchdays as leaders.

Offor scored from the penalty spot in the 7th minute to give Nasarawa the lead before Silas Nwankwo ended his nine-match goals drought to double the lead two minutes later. Offor then tapped home his side’s third and his personal third goal in the last three matches in the 34th minute.

Katsina United also defeated erstwhile table toppers Rangers International 2-0 on Thursday to end a five-game winless run. Rangers enjoyed hours atop the log after Kano Pillars beat former leaders, Kwara United, 2-0.

Katsina, coached by Baldwin Bazuaye last won a league game on MatchDay 10 at home to Jigawa Golden Stars but found joy once again in their MatchDay 16 encounter with Rangers, beating the Flying Antelopes courtesy of one goal in each half by club’s topscorer Rasheed Ahmed and winger Joseph Atule (from the spot).

The win takes Katsina United out of the relegation zone for the first time in four matchdays while Rangers who went to the top momentarily after Kwara United lost to Pillars on Wednesday now drop to 4th on the log albeit on goals difference.

In Thursday’s other game, Plateau United emphatically drubbed Sunshine Stars 3-1 in Jos to extend Sunshine’s winless run to nine matches.

Salefu Ochowechi, Ibrahim Mustapha Yuga and Uche Onwuasonaya all scored for Plateau in the first half of the game while Kehinde Adeyemi provided some scant consolation for Gbenga Ogunbote’s dimmed Stars in the 89th minute.

In Wednesday’s games, Kano Pillars had joined themselves among the four teams hanging on to top spot with a Rabiu Ali-inspired 2-0 win over Kwara United at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

