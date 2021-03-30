NPFL: Madugu marks new Techincal Adviser role at Adamawa Utd with draw

Kindly Share This Story:

Justine Madugu began his journey as Technical Adviser of Adamawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a draw against visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi.

Both clubs came into the contest on the back of defeats in their previous matches. Adamawa United were walloped 5-0 by Kwara United while Wikki Tourists lost at home to former champions, Kano Pillars at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

It was apparent that the Yola based club’s lack of firepower in the final third has yet to be resolved by the new Manager as the team has only managed to record just one attempt that went off target in the first half.

Wikki Tourist didn’t do any better as they too recorded just one real attempt before the break when Adamawa United keeper, Friday Achimugu had to dive to his right to produce a spectacular save off Chukwude Stephen’s powerful effort from close range.

Promising crosses from both flanks by Promise Damala and Chinedu Udeagha respectively across Adamawa goal failed to threaten as the likes of Idris Guda, Sale Ibrahim and Chukwude Stephen were unable to connect those passes.

The introduction of Manu Garba, Freedom Omofoman, Nazifi Yahaya and Mayaki Ismail added bite to Wikki Tourists attack as the new entrants made life difficult for the hosts in the second half.

Freedom Omofoman did well with great footwork to beat his maker, Etete Okon in the right flank before towering a low cross to Nazifi Yahaya inside the box but the former Kano Pillars forward blasted a shot against a wall of Adamawa defence in 78 minutes.

Friday Achimugu was called to action once more and this time the threat was from another Wikki substitute, Manu Garba who got the better of his makers just inside Adamawa box before producing a stunning strike. Achimugu blocked it on to the path of Omofoman who failed to finish well.

The only attempt on target recorded by the host came through Surajo Lukman when he made a good delivery from a set-piece but was easily kept out by Stanley Nwabili three minutes before the end.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: