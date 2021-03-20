NPFL: LMC charge IfeanyiUbah FC, Sunshine Stars for breach of rules

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunshine Stars and FCIfeanyiUbah have been charged for breach of sections of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Rules and Frameworks on MatchDay 15.

Sunshine Stars has been cited for breach of the rules in their match against Nasarawa United during which some members of their contingent harassed Match Officials as they made their way to the changing room at half time. The breach led to the discontinuation of the match and completed the following day.

Sunshine Stars has thus been charged for breach of Rule B8.21 “(failure to ensure adequate security for match officials) and C1.1 (misconduct) of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League”.

The League Management Company (LMC) has in consideration of the breach ruled that Sunshine Stars are to pay a N2 million for the disruption of the match and for the harassment of the match officials. The Akure club is also to pay N1m (N1,000,000) from which compensation is to be paid to the match officials; and another N500,000 for misconduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Sunshine Stars have also been ordered to play its next two home matches of Matchday 17 and 19 in Lagos and which shall be reviewed upon provision of a satisfactory stadium security plan.

The LMC ordered the club to ensure cooperation with relevant security officials towards the prosecution of the identified perpetrators of the incident.

In another summary jurisdiction exercise, the LMC also charged FC IfeanyiUbah with harassment of match officials on MatchDay 15 against Rivers United during which some team contingents accosted match officials as they made their way to the changing room immediately after the match.

The LMC deems the act as amounting to a breach of Rule B8.21 (failure to ensure adequate security for match officials) and C1.1 (misconduct) of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

It was also deemed to be an aggravated breach of the rules in view of previous similar occurrences and a letter of undertaking by Rivers United for the security of match officials dated 15/01/21. This undertaking has now been breached by the recently reported event.

Consequently, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction to impose on FC IfeanyiUbah fines that include you One Million Naira (N1,000,000) for failure to ensure adequate protection for match officials; and a fine of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) for harassment of match officials.

Further sanctions include a fine of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) from which compensation is to be paid to the match officials and a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) for misconduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Lastly, the LMC has ordered that FC Ifeanyiubah must play their home matches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu until a satisfactory revised stadium security plan is provided and approved.

