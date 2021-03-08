NPFL: Kwara Utd share spoils with Wikki to stay top

Kindly Share This Story:

A late strike by Jibola Adeleke helped Kwara United to a 1-1 draw with Wikki Tourists and the Ilorin side have now maintained their position at the top of the table after MafchDay 14.

Chinedu Udegha had earlier given the home team the lead in the first half when he scored from the spot.

Both coaches made four changes from their last matchday squad.

For Wikki, Nwabali returned to goal, Andrew Abalogu, Salisu Adamu and Sale Ibrahim were called in place of Olayinka Onaodapo, Joel Djondang and Bright Emmanuel.

Abdullahi Biffo started with Ejeh Isaiah, Bashir Monsuru, Alalade Wasiu and Kamaldeen Sikiru in place of Williams, Nwaze, Kamal Sikiru and the Brazilian Lucas Alves.

The home team dominated the first half taking the game to their visitors who were happy sitting back and soaking the pressure.

Idris Guda, Damala and Nazifi Yahaya all had chances more than once to score. However, in the 39th minutes, Promise Damala won them a penalty after he was brought down. Chinedu Udegha converted.

Despite the game played in their half, Kwara United had breaks that saw them create chances, in some instances, dangerous.

Kamal Sikiru, Alalade Wasiu and Stephen Jude all had clear chances which they failed to bury. However, the big one which was the last action of the half came when Stephen Jude nodded straight at Nwabali after a delightful cross from Taiwo Salaudeen.

Close to the hour mark, Biffo brought in Faralyola and Nweke. Faralyola’s run created a problem for Wikki at the left. The coach was not done yet, he brought in three players with over ten minutes left to go.

That made the squad vibrant and it wasn’t long when in the 82nd minutes Jibola Adeleke outrun Peter Ambrose before getting the revenge goal.

Up next for Wikki is a home match against Warri Wolves, while Kwara United will host Heartland.

