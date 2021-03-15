NPFL: Katsina’s Bazuaye sets sights on Rangers after Dakkada loss

Kindly Share This Story:

Katsina United were pipped 1-0 in Uyo by Dakkada FC but Coach Willy Bazuaye has vowed to they will take it out on Rangers, their next opponents in a tie in Katsina on MatchDay 16

For Dakkada, it was a continuation of their fine run at home with a hard-fought lone goal win against the troubled Katsina United in one of MatchDay 15 games decided at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Bazuaye said his side faced a very physical Dakkada team and gave a good account of themselves.

“I believe we can build on this and advance from where we are currently to a better position. We will take this experience here back to our next game at home to Rangers on Wednesday”, he promised.

“We are not disappointed, because we gave our best”, Bazuaye declared

The home side made three changes to the side that lost away to Adamawa United on MatchDay 14, with Ubong Idio a surprise inclusion ahead of Unwana Asuquo.

The visitors banked on the experience of captain Usman Barau to provide the necessary leadership to spur the likes of Rasheed Ahmed for a positive result at the Nest of Champions.

It was Katsina who got the game to a promising start, forcing the Dalamni’s side to retreat in the opening moments. Dakkada had better ideas after 10 minutes as they took the game to the visitors, with Aniekan Ekpe and Austin Osayande instrumental.

The pressure paid off on 13 minutes when Katsina’s goalkeeper, Dauda Kassaly and Adekunle Adeniyi agonizingly allowed Archibong Phillips to affix in between them to head the ball to the path of Christian Ekong, who calmly guided into the empty net for his third of the campaign.

Ten minutes afterwards, goalkeeper Oramade Olawale was instrumental to keeping Dakkada’s advantage when he made a brilliant rush off the line to deny Rasheed Ahmed from close range after the striker was perfectly spotted by Usman Barau. The closing moments of the first half produced fewer opportunities as both sides headed for the dugout.

The visitors would have the goalkeeper, Kassaly to thank in the second half when he made brave saves to deny Archibong Phillips, Kokoete Udo and Christian Ekong on 50, 55 and 63 minutes respectively.

Dakkada taught they had doubled their advantage in the 80th minute through Isaac George. The substitute had turned in a rebound after Kassaly made the most of Chigozie’s 20 yards effort, but was ruled offside.

The result changed nothing in terms of positioning of the two teams on the log, as Dakkada kept their place (8th), while Katsina United remained in the relegation zone (17th).

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

