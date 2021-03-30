NPFL: Jigawa GS edge MFM 1-0 in close encounter in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Jigawa Golden Stars FC went back to winning ways following a deserved victory over visiting MFM FC of Lagos in a MatchDay 18 tie of the 2020/2021 NPFL season at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Jigawa were awarded a spot-kick when MFM defender handled the ball in the box and Jigawa striker, Samuel Stone stepped forward to score the penalty with a grounder that sent goalkeeper Adeniyi Bamidele the other way.

Having recorded mixed results at home, Jigawa were intent on picking the maximum points and could have scored more if Andrew Idoko had not sliced his ball wide in the 15th minute unmarked in the six-yard box. Bature had a chance to double the score in the 38th minute but headed wide with a clear sight of the goal.

As the second half kicked off, Jigawa continued their search for more goals and Stone nearly doubled his tally if not for Adeniji who cleared the ball out before he could connect a pass from the right-wing.

MFM too had their chances, Adeniji Kabiru’s shot from a free-kick was parried for a corner by Sochi Victor, while substitute, Muyiwa Balogun wasted a clear chance of equalising for his side when his header went straight to the goalkeeper.

Substitutes Lala Abdullahi and Ali Musa Kalla tried to combine for another goal but couldn’t make it work.

Speaking after the match, Jigawa coach, Gilbert Opuana commended the players for having a good game. “It was a good performance but the weather was harsh and windy in the second half. We will be there to give our best in our next match against Lobi Stars to improve our standing”

Coach Olalekan Gabriel of MFM said they tried to play their game but were undone by the early goal. “The game has come and gone. We tried to play our game but the early goal affected us. It is a game of football. I’m not comfortable with our result, we need to go back to the drawing board.”

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: