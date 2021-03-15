NPFL: Heartland, Kwara United share spoils in goalless draw

Kindly Share This Story:

The introduction of Gata, Dabani and Farayola was expected to add more bites to Kwara’s attack but Heartland defense marshalled by Eze, Agozie and Oguche proved too hard for the hosts to break.

Dabani had his moments to give Kwara the lead on two occasions but fluffed it even when he had only Eze and Ejiogu to beat.

Kwara United’s full-back, Taiwo Salaudeen joined the attack in added time and almost got it for the hosts but his curling efforts from outside the area went inches wide from goal.

Coach of Heartland, Ilechukwu told npfl.ng after the game that the point was more of a victory for his side praising his boys for sticking with the match plans.

Ilechukwu who described Kwara United as one of the best in the ongoing league said the Harmony Boys justified their position on the log with their display noting that history favoured his side yet again.

He, however, expressed confidence that the Owerri side would get better in the second part of the league.

“It’s a good point for us and I think it’s like a win for us to get that against Kwara United who have shown why they are on top of the league.

Kwara United will next make a trip to Kaduna to take on Kano Pillars on Wednesday while Heartland will be hosting Wikki Tourists in Owerri.

