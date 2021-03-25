NPFL: Goals from Aniefiok, Eziekwe lift Rangers against Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Two early strikes from Rangers International duo of Godspower Aniefiok and Chinonso Eziekwe helped the team maintain their title pursuit.

The Flying Antelopes gaffer, Salisu Yusuf had to adjust his line up with the unavailability of Uche John in the defence, bringing in Ebuka Anthony to partner Ernest Governor. Osas Okoro who provided assist for the first goal started on the right back position with Isaac Loute on the left.

Rangers struck as early as in the second minute of the match when Osas Okoro’s pullout was headed in for goal by Aniefiok.

Six minutes after, Eziekwe picked Loute’s freekick and fired home for Rangers second.

In the18th minute, Ikenna Ofor made an attempt at goal for Nasarawa United, pulling a shot from outside the box but it went inches wide. This was followed by Haggai Katoh shot that was brilliantly saved by Seidu Mutawakilu in goal for Rangers as Nasarawa sought to reduce their deficit.

Speaking after the match, Rangers Head Coach Mangut Mbwas said they understood the mobility of their opponents and needed to score early goals.

“We know this is a mobile team that could circulate the team well, so from the outset, we planned to score early goals”.

However, Coach of Nasarawa United, Bala Nkiyu said his team pressed for a goal but couldn’t get it.

“I don’t think there’s anything so bad in the game. If you look at the two goals we conceded, they were careless and the second half we pressed so hard but couldn’t get the goal”.

