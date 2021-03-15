NPFL: FC IfeanyiUbah boss, Okagbue rues poor scoring form

Kindly Share This Story:

On the heels of the scoreless draw with visiting Rivers United, Uche Okagbue, the Coach of FC IfeanyiUbah has bemoaned the club’s growing inability to score goals from chances created in matches.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah scaled deeper into the relegation zone after the goalless draw with Rivers United FC at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium at Nnewi – Ozubulu on MatchDay 15.

“There are a lot of positives to take from the match but am still worried that we are not scoring goals.

“However, I remain confident that we will soon solve that issue”, Okagbue told www.npfl.ng post-match.

On his overall take on the match, the Coach said, “Today was a tough match, we started slowly in the first half and gave our opponent too much respect. We were lucky we didn’t concede in the 1st half. However, in the second half, we came out stronger and it nearly paid off”.

The match itself was a very live encounter in which both teams had chances to score but were unlucky in front of the goal.

Rivers United in the 1st half had plenty of clear cut chances especially Fortune Omoniwari who was denied four times by the FC IfeanyiUbah keeper Sharp Uzoigwe. However, in the second half, FC IfeanyiUbah came back into the match and created chances of their own but managed only two shots on target.

The Anambra Warriors will take plenty of positives from this match especially from the fact that they gave a highly rated Rivers United FC a run for their money.

Stanley Eguma, the Rivers United Coach was happy his side picked a point on the road but agreed they could have harvested all three points.

“We came here prepared to win but we got just one and it’s better than nothing, it’s a valuable point”, a satisfied Eguma said after the game.

He praised the opponents for giving a good account, describing them a youthful side.

“It was a keenly contested match against a very youthful FC Ifeanyi Ubah who also gave their best today and gave us a run for our money”, concluded the coach.

