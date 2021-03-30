NPFL: Enyimba recovers from MFM setback to earn 1-0 win over Dakkada

Kindly Share This Story:

Coming out from a disappointing 0-1 loss to MFM, Enyimba coach Fatai Osho made three changes to the side that played in Lagos.

He replaced Gabriel Orok with Chukwudi Esobe (who was making his debut for Enyimba), Victor Mbaoma with Tosin Omoyele & Hassan Abubakar With Abiodun Adebayo.

Enyimba FC started the match on the offensive with the attacking trio of Chukwudi Esobe, Samson Obi & Tosin Omoyele leading the charge against the visiting Dakadda side. As early as the second minute, Tosin Omoyele received a through ball from Stanley Okorom and finished brilliantly to give Enyimba the lead.

Shortly afterwards, Enyimba captain, Austin Oladapo had a quick run down the right flank and a powerful drive which the Dakadda FC’s Goalkeeper Olawale Oremade managed to parry to safety. The visitors were denied what looked like a clear penalty in the 22nd minute as Christian Ekong fell in the box from a tackle by Adebayo, but the referee waved play on.

Enyimba enjoyed a large chunk of the possession in the first 25 minutes, but shortly afterwards the tempo of the game went down a bit.

In the 45th minute, Dakadda thought they had found an equaliser when Isaac George scored but the referee rightly ruled it offside. At the end of the first half, the scores stood 1-0 in favour of the home team.

Fatai Osho made three changes at the start of the second half with Gabriel Orok, Phillip Ozor and Dare Olatunji replacing Samson Obi, Cyril Olisema and captain Austin Oladapo.

Dakadda FC brought in Ibrahim Abiola for Isaac George and five minutes later Chigozie Solomon for Aniekan Ekpe & Phillip Archibong replacing Emmanuel Charles.

The tempo of the second half seemed very low until the 67th minute when Orok Gabriel was played through on goal by Olatunji but Oremade saved his effort. In the 77th minute, debutant Chukwudi Esobe was replaced by Victor Mbaoma.

Enyimba took total control of the game in the last 15 minutes but had their chances wasted with Gabriel Orok, Tosin Omoyele & Victor Mbaoma the major culprits. The referee blew the final whistle signalling the end of the game with the Enyimba taking maximum points courtesy of the early strike by Tosin Omoyele.

Afterwards, coach Danladi said it was a difficult match just as he expected but regretted the fact that his team didn’t start well which led to them conceding an early goal.

“We didn’t start well. If we did, maybe the result would have been different,” Danladi said.

On his part, Coach Fatai Osho was visibly angry as he said that his team’s performance was unacceptable.

“It wasn’t a good performance. Though we will take the three points, I’m not happy about our performance,” Osho said.

