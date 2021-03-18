NPFL: Boboye booked, as Akwa United edge IfeanyiUbah in 1-0 win

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa United beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 courtesy of a Ndifreke Effiong penalty.

With fewer chances created in the game, the only goal came from a penalty kick in the 20th minute by Effiong to score his 8th goal of the season.

Coach of Akwa United, Kennedy Boboye was booked for speaking up to the referee about a foul on his player and in the 92nd minute, Wilson Elu of Akwa United received a red card for a high boot challenge after just coming on six minutes to stoppage time.

Akwa United did a good job not conceding and were solid at the back.

Nonso Nzediegwu from IfeanyiUbah was spectacular as he completed some of his dribbles although his team was unlucky not to get a point in the away fixture.

Boboye praised his players, saying he always picks the best for games. “It is what I see in training I use for games, so the team you saw today is a reflection of what they gave out in training,” he said.

Uche Okagbue of FC IfeanyiUbah said he is still trying to get his new team to play together. “People should know that this is a new team. At the end of last season, we lost thirteen first-team players. Two seasons ago we lost fourteen first-team players. So we are still learning and will get better with time,” Okagbue said.

