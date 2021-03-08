NPFL: Auwalu’s freekick helps Pillars force Rangers to 1-1 draw

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers International of Enugu were forced by the home side, Kano Pillars to a draw even as Pillars were reduced to 10 men in the last 20 minutes. It was one of the MatchDay 14 fixtures of the 2020/2021 NPFL season played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Ernest Governor rose highest among other Rangers players to nod home a free-kick giving Coach Salisu Yusuf, a former Pillars coach, a sweet homecoming.

The goal brought The Sai Maisu Gida alive as they launched series of attacks into the Rangers area until Auwalu Ali Malam sent a grounder of a free-kick beyond goalkeeper Nana Bonsu for Pillars’ equaliser three minutes from half time.

Midfielder Yusuf Bala Maigoro was given a straight red card after pulling down a Rangers player who was goal-bound.

Pillars, who sought their seventh consecutive home win of the season, were dazed as Rangers dominated early proceedings with a well-coordinated play leading to the goal.

The Sai Maisu Gida saw their impregnable home fortress breached for the first time this season and they showed their displeasure with series of forays into the Rangers box.

The home side lost a series of chances to equalize including a Rabiu Ali free-kick that flew directly to the goalkeeper and a failure of the Pillars attack to connect a begging pullout across goal.

Then, in another instance, David Ebuka would turn his marker only to drag his left foot shot wide, followed by Ndasi Kadiang and Ebuka missing begging chances.

Speaking after the match, Pillars Coach, Lionel Soccia commended his players for playing well to get a hard draw in a tough match. He said they had chances on goal but could not convert them.

Rangers International Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the result. “We know it is going to be a tough match because Pillars have been very strong. It was a good game for us, we have a point.”

