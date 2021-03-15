NPFL: Abia Warriors wallop Kano Pillars 4-1 to climb into top-half

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia Warriors posted a star performance against a top-four Kano Pillars to climb to the top half of the table for the first time this season following the emphatic 4-1 drubbing of their visitors in Okigwe.

Imama Amapakabo’s men continued their impressive run of form with two goals from forward Chukwuemeka Obioma and one each from Godwin Obaje and midfielder Daniel Wotlai. Pillars’ consolation was scored by Nyima Nwagua.

In Enugu, substitute Chinonso Ezeikwe popped up to score five minutes from time to put an end to Adamawa United’s unbelievable new form which had seen them go three games unbeaten. The Flying Antelopes now go joint top of the table with Kwara United.

Lobi Stars began life after their ousted supremo Mike Idoko with a vital 3-2 win over Plateau United in a North Central Derby. The first half ended goalless in Makurdi but Lobi Stars went on rampage early in the second with two goals from striker Austin Ogunye.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC continued their impressive home run at home with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Katsina United. Striker Christian Ekong scored what turned out to be the game’s only goal in the first half of the game to move his side level on points with city rivals Akwa United who are fifth on the log.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists left it late to beat a dogged Warri Wolves 1-0 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium. Skipper Idris Guda Mohammed kept his cool to convert from the penalty spot nine minutes from time after Manu Garba had been upended inside the box.

There were also two goalless stalemates on Sunday. Rivers United earned a draw away to FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi. The point lifted them to sixth on the log while table-toppers Kwara United were held at home in Ilorin by Heartland FC who continue their unbeaten run against Kwara United.

The game between Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United will be concluded on Monday morning with the second half still to be played.

