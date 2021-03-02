Northern leaders sponsoring Boko Haram, bandits to make Nigeria ungovernable — Ibegbu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

THE former deputy publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu has accused unnamed Northern elders of sponsoring Boko Haram and bandits who engage in kidnapping in the North to make Nigeria ungovernable.

Ibegbu, who is the chairman of board of trustees of the World Igbo People’s Assembly, WIPAS, said that with the raging crisis in the country, the alleged sponsors continue to benefit from ransoms being paid by victims and from other illegal businesses.

Ibegbu also alleged that Buhari had sympathy to these people prior to his becoming Nigerian President, insisting it is why he does not want to clamp down on them.

In a statement authored by himself, the WIPAS BoT chairman sternly warned against bargaining with bandits who now run riot in the North, as doing so will embolden them to do worse things.

He also accused the Nigeria security operatives of impunity, alleging that they caused the radicalisation of different agitating groups in Nigeria.

“Some Northern leaders are sponsoring kidnapping and banditry in the North to make Nigeria ungovernable.

“The heat is now on the president and he is frustrated over the matter” Ibegbu alleged.

According to him, “Yes, during the Jonthan time, Buhari had sympathy for those plotting to make Nigeria ungovernable but he did not know that the wind sown then will now turn into whirlwind and haunt them.

“If I were Buhari, I would have engaged these agitators from all parts of he country as a father and these insecurity would have stopped.

“We now spend 80% of our revenue to fight insurgency and the rest end up in the pockets of our looting politicians”, Ibegbu lamented

Vanguard News Nigeria

