Norrenberger unveils Islamic fund, promotes ethical investment

By Peter Egwuatu

As part of the company’s strategic efforts to improve financial inclusion in Nigeria, Norrenberger, has launched its Islamic Fund, an ethical investment aimed to meet the diversified investment needs of clients in alignment with ethical beliefs and practices.

The Norrenberger Islamic Fund, registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an open ended mutual fund designed to provide investors with a low-risk investment option with stable and competitive returns in short, medium and long term Shariah-Compliant securities, whilst also ensuring preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity. Subscribers can expect halal profits on the growth of their capital over the long-term in accordance with the principles of Islamic finance.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Mr Tony Edeh, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Norrenberger Investment and Capital Management Limited stated: “The Fund is targeted primarily at investors who have a short, medium to long-term investment horizon with a consciousness for belief in the Shariah principles and are seeking higher returns than the typical Shariah fixed deposits, but averse to the risks associated with directly investing in equity.”

“The objective of the Fund is to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in a professionally managed portfolio of Shariah Compliant Assets. I am confident in our team of highly qualified and experienced financial advisors to guide our clients on the right path to financial freedom”, he said.

