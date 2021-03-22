Non absorption into Presidential Amnesty: 6,000 ex-militants in Ondo threaten to return to creeks

Kindly Share This Story:

lt’s painful, we’ve been abandoned since 2017

Dayo Johnson – Akure

No fewer than 6000 ex-militants in both Ilaje and Ese-Odo Council areas in Ondo State have threatened to return to the creek following the failure of the Federal Government to absorb them into the Presidential Amnesty Programme after their disarmament in year 2017.

The Ex-warlords, General Job Omotuwa and General Ogailo lbori at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital said they “have been abandoned and neglected by the government at various levels in its Presidential Amnesty Programme till date having been so disarmed for reintegration.

They appealed to the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno to come to their assistant and save their families from untold hardship since 2017 when they dropped their arms and ammunition as directed by the government.

“We the youths and ex-militants of the mandate areas in Ondo State which comprise of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State being part of the Federal Government initiative of disarmament/amnesty to ensuring absolute peace and security in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.

“We, in compliance, accepted the offer, terms and conditions of the Federal Government by embarking on or keying into the disarmament/presidential amnesty exercise of ex-militants in November 2017 and have accordingly surrendered or handed down to the Government arms and ammunitions of various degrees.

“This exercise was conducted in a week-long disarmament/Presidential Amnesty exercise in sometime November 2017, but the government has blatantly failed, refused and neglected to honour or fulfill its part by absorbing us into the current Presidential Amnesty programme carried out by the government in November 2017 till date.

“The government at all levels have abandoned, neglected and relegated us to our current hopelessness and till date having been so disarmed since

November 2017.

ALSO READ:

“lt is our earnest yearning and prayer that the NSA use his good office, influence and position as a man of the youth to absorbing us into the Presidential Amnesty Programme being the basis of the November 2017 disarmament exercise carried out by the government.

“lt is painful to note that till date, no step or nothing has been made to absorb, ameliorate, mitigate and cushion our suffering and such calls for your honest, drastic and prompt attention being the Honourable Security Adviser to the President to assist and help us to be so absorbed in the Presidential Amnesty Programme as an integral part of the integration process.

“The need for your prompt and firm attention in enlisting and absorbing us into the Presidential Amnesty Programme is crucial and cannot be overemphasised since the government has failed, reneged, refused and neglected to honour her part of the said Amnesty/Disarmament Agreement or contract of November 2017 to date.

“The Special Adviser to Mr. President/Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Committee and all other relevant stakeholders in the integration process has also failed, neglected and /or refused to honour our plight of absorbing and enlisted as beneficiaries like others in the Amnesty Programme despite all efforts have been made to reach out to them regards our suffering and abandonment since 2017 till date.

“lt may interest you to note that having us been so disarmed and abandoned by the government till date, we can no longer feed ourselves, family(s), cater for love ones currently on sick beds at various hospitals and healings homes/centres, sponsoring ourselves, children or dependents in achieving their various academy goal/pursuits

since we have been left to our current despair and neglect despite of our relentless efforts made to reach out to the government till date.

“We strongly believe in your ability in resolving and eradicating our neglect in the current Presidential Amnesty Programme by the Government, otherwise, we will be left with no other option than to return to our former means of livelihood if the government continues in its so neglect of us.

Meanwhile, the ex-militants displayed placards with inscriptions such as ” We Need Amnesty, we don’t want to return to the creeks, We are suffering with our families, Buhari gives us empowerment, Babagana Mongunu NSA comes to our rescue in Ilaje/ Ese-Odo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: