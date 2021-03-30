No plan to shift National Sports Festival — Edo govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Edo state government has dispelled rumours that the National Sports Festival scheduled to begin in Edo state on April 2nd has been shifted to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu stated this when he was led by the Director of facilities, Edo State Sports Commission, Victor Edokpayi, to inspect facilities for the sports festival late Tuesday where he reassured that the state was ready to host the Games, scheduled to kick off on April 2, 2020.

the Deputy Governor also visited Team Edo at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium where the athletes were being tested and vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), ahead of the Games opening.

Shaibu said: “The rumours that the Federal Ministry of Sports wants to take the games from Edo to Abuja is not true as the Minister and the Permanent Secretary have denied it.

“I spoke with the minister who said he didn’t release any statement of such, likewise the PS. Edo State is hosting for the love of the nation and national interest to help our athletes shape up to win at the Tokyo Olympics games.”

Speaking on the state’s readiness to host the competition, he noted: “We are hopeful that the games will go on but only to the extent that we are funded. We are ready. We have gone round the facilities because we believe that we will be funded; that is why the competition equipment is being unveiled and installed.

