No decision yet on endorsement of aspirant, PDP Anambra West says

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State, Thursday said it has not conceived, discussed or taken any decision to endorse any aspirant for the November 6, 2021, governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement it issued after an emergency meeting it held in Anambra West Local Government Area, with the party faithfuls.

The Anambra West PDP, in a statement entitled, “Endorsement of Aspirants: Position of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra West Local Government Area” said it is too early in the day to announce any sort of endorsement for an aspirant, especially as they are still marketing themselves to party faithfuls.

The party statement, which was signed by the Chairman PDP, Anambra West LGA, Hon Samuel Ozoekwe and the Anambra North PDP Vice Chairman, Chief Francis Udeoba, also dismissed a statement purporting to have been made at a consultative meeting with one of the aspirants, to the effect that the said aspirant has been endorsed by delegates of Anambra West.

The party statement read in part, “The attention of relevant critical stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, Anambra West, has been drawn to the statement purporting to have been made at a consultative meeting with one of the aspirants which has been aired in both the national television and social media by agents of the “beneficiary” aspirant to the effect that the said aspirant has been unanimously endorsed by delegates of Anambra West, to the state convention for purposes of electing our candidate for November 6th 2021 governorship election.

“This is completely far from the truth as no such decision was ever conceived nor discussed in any of the party organs in the Local Government. It is a total distortion of the true account of what transpired and we dare say that the purported statement is at best quoted out of context. Such a scenario exist in the figment of the authors imagination.

“Anambra West PDP has very seasoned and reputable politicians who have enough knowledge to understand that it is too early in the day to announce any sort of endorsement to any aspirant especially as they are still marketing themselves to party faithfuls.

“As critical stakeholders in this party, we know those who have made huge financial and physical sacrifice to ensure the relative peace and tranquility pervading our Anambra PDP. This was not achieved by one single individual. It was a collective effort and is still ongoing.

“We, hereby, condemn such spurious and misguided statement and call on all well-meaning leaders of this party in Anambra State to disregard such statement as it did not emanate from the PDP Anambra West.

“We thank the leaders of the party, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, BOT members National and State Assembly members, other leaders and financiers of our great party and all the governorships aspirants for their contributions to the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

