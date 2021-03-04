Breaking News
Translate

No cracks on Obiano’s bridges ― Anambra govt

On 4:02 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
No cracks on Obiano’s bridges, says govt
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Anambra state government said assured that the three flyovers constructed in Awka by Governor Willie Obiano during his first tenure were stable and safe.

The three bridges are located at Arroma, Kwata and Amawbia areas of the state capital along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway.

Recently, there are allegations insinuating that the bridges were unsafe for motorists and that cracks have developed on one of the bridges.

But the state Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, an Engineer, who conducted reporters round the bridges in the company of Mr Youssef Zgnaib, the Construction Manager of IDC Construction, the company that handled the bridges, said the bridges had no technical hitches.

According to him, the three flyovers were among the 15 bridges embarked upon by the Obiano administration in the last seven years.

ALSO READ: PAP to focus on food security in N-Delta region – Dikio

He explained that following an accident on the Kwata Bridge, embankments were provided at the sides to protect the bridges alongside barricades at the entrances to allow only cars ply on them.

Ihejiofor said: “The contracts for these bridges were awarded in 2014 and completed in 2015 to a very reputable company and the work met international standards.

“We provided embankments after the accident at Kwata to protect the bridges, while the barricades are to ensure that only cars pass through them, not because they are not stable. The integrity of the bridges is not in doubt.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!