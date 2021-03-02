No cause for the alarm over rising food prices, Lagos assures residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Says improved tolling coming at Lekki

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has urged residents not to panic following reports of stranded trucks conveying food from the North on the way which has led to high cost of products in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, gave the assurance while appearing on a radio programme in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, “There is no need for anxiety, food security is guaranteed, despite the crisis.”

Omotoso said the government was not ignorant of the food supply situation and assured citizens that it would not be allowed to become a crisis.

Asked what the government was doing about the matter, he replied: “The government is aware of the situation and Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is on top of it. He has initiated steps to ensure the matter is resolved by the weekend.”

“I assure you Governor Sanwo-Olu is on top of the matter. There will be a meeting. He will tell both sides to embrace peace in the interest of all.’’

He also urged residents to “take it easy” as the state would continue to put facilities in place to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and supply.

The crisis emanated from the clash of traders in Ibadan. Food and cattle merchants from the North have withheld supplies, an action that has sparked rising prices.

Lagos consumes at least 50.per cent of agricultural products in Nigeria.

Lekki toll gate

On the return of Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to the Lekki Toll Gate, the commissioner said that contrary to the misconception in some circles, the facility would not resume tolling soon, considering its destruction during the #ENDSARS riots.

He envisaged that it would take months before the toll gate could be put in shape for full operations.

“Even then, there will be a better tolling system, with the use of technology,” he said.

Omotoso added that repairs would leverage technology for better travel experience to eliminate time wastage.

He assured residents that Governor Sanwo-Olu would not do anything to make them uncomfortable.

