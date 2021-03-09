NNLA announces 13 distinguished Nigerians for 2021 Legacy Prizes

Kindly Share This Story:

NIGERIAN National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has listed 13 notable Nigerians to receive the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Nation Building.

Executive Secretary, Honours/Awards Committee of the NNLA, Amb Ovie Odubu, who announced the list in a statement in Abuja, Tuesday, said they emerged from 58 accredited nominees prequalified from over 400 distinguished Nigerians nominated by members of the public in response to several publications calling for nomination and voting earlyJanuary 2021.

Odubu stated, “The NNLA widely reputed for honouring only the best in public conduct and chosen fields ensured all 58 accredited nominees were thoroughly subjected to thorough vetting and evaluation screening process.

“Recipients for the 2021 awards were selected by standard evaluation criteria, including impact made on chosen field of endeavour, citation, technical accomplishments, service to community and how they model the highest standards of professionalism, commitment, integrity, and accountability their respective fields.”

The 2021 honours list include Chikwe Edozien, Dr Adewunmi Rowland, Abdul Rabiu, Chuck Nwapa, Eke U Eke, Rex Mafiana, Dr Godwin Ebong, Vincent Molokwu, Okpeva Victor, Ayidu Dan, Amb Marksman Ijiomah, Dr M.B Danmallam, Valentine Ugbeide, Ochuko Ogedegbe and Anthony Osuagwu.

Three posthumous awards will be presented to late veteran movie producer, Zeb Ejiro, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile and Second Republic minister of water resources, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Amb Odubu thanked Nigerians “for participating actively in all the Nigerian National Legacy Awards nomination process since 2020 inception, to helping make the excellence promotion a very credible one and highly regarded by Forbes international.”

