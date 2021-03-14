NNL: Vandrezzer FC threatens to abandon fixture over broadcasting dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian National League side Vandrezzer FC has threatened to abandon a week 6 fixture against Calabar Rovers if their media team is not allowed into the stadium to cover proceedings.

According to a statement on the club’s website, all effort to get the Cross River State Football Association and Rovers FC management to allow their media cover the match billed for the UJ Esuene Stadium has proved abortive, saying they have vowed not to allow live broadcast.

The statement reads, “Despite presenting an authority letter from the NNL to broadcast all Vandrezzer FC games, the Cross River State Football Association and Rovers FC management have vowed not to allow LIVE broadcast of the week six encounter between Rovers and Vandrezzer FC in Calabar.

“In the pre-match press conference, a representative of the Cross River FA insisted “we can only allow two cameras into the UJ Esuene Stadium, any other camera and cameramen would be restricted entry.”

“This resolve of the home side has raised unnecessary tensions ahead of today’s game, which might be threatened by refusal to broadcast.

“Under the authority of the NNL,VFC TV has broadcasted all the Lions’ matches this season (home and away) with a camera/technical crew of not less than ten personnel, who always conform to COVID 19 prevention regulations.

“The league body has been notified in writing about the latest development, as we anticipate a speedy response with a view to setting up in time and showcasing our beautiful game to the world, as we have always done.

“For now our cameramen and equipment are still locked out of the stadium main bowl, a situation that will see us PULL OUT THE GAME if it persists.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

