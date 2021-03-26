NNG clamours for new narrative in Nigerian system of operation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Having been around to witness how governance is carried out in this country, a new group, The New Nigeria Group has called for a change of narrative in our political, economic and social development for Nigeria to move forward.

The group which believes that with all the natural endowment in this country, Nigeria should be one of the wealthiest nations of the world, but today reverse is the case. It is against this backdrop that NNG is calling for a total review of Nigerian operational system that would ensue a new breed of leadership that would deliver the country from poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity etc.

In a media launch in Lagos, the convener, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said that NNG’s vision is to make Nigeria become a first world nation, where all the citizens live in harmony, treated equally to achieve peace and prosperity for all (A nation that works for all).

Continuing, Ohuabunwa said, “we plan to mobilize like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimize its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness in a nation where justice, equity and fair play reign supreme, resulting in happy and contented citizens”.

Stating the group’s core values/ guiding philosophy which includes knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, justice, freedom/liberty and Godliness, Ohuabunwa said that at a time like this, we need knowledge derives from education which liberates and brings enlightenment. “Again, in industry sector, we need to work hard and work smart to raise our productivity and be in a position to increase our Gross National Productivity in an effort to improve prosperity and drive down poverty. We also believe that our country has chronically underperformed and much of this has been caused by leadership that lacked integrity, reveling in corruption, nepotism and criminality and effectively making Nigeria endemically corrupt. We need integrity to move this country forward. We need patriotism; today few Nigerians truly love this nation. We therefore have a nation no one wants to die for”.

He further said that we need justice to stand firm as a nation. “Today our nation is divided because of injustice to virtually every section of the country at one time or the other by misguided leadership. We believe this country can be fully united and reintegrated by a leadership that allows justice, equity and fair play to reign”.

Stressing further, Ohuabunwa said, “Nigerians are often afraid to speak their minds or speak truth to power. In NNG, we seek Nigerians who are courageous and can stand up to their convictions.

In all, he said, “we believe that ‘righteousness exalts a nation, and sin is a reproach to any people’. We therefore seek to please God in everything we do. Nigeria must be turned into a truly God-fearing nation without discrimination to any religion or mode of worship”.

