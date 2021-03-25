Nneka Adams set to release Best Friend Forever (BFF) and The List

Kindly Share This Story:

Sylvester Kwentua

Canadian based Nollywood actress and producer, Nneka Adams, is set to hit the Nigerian movie scene with two blockbuster movies, to be officially released in June. This she confirmed in a phone chat.

If you have watched movies produced by Nneka’s production house, Adams Films Productions, like; Black Men Rock and The Devil in Between, starring herself, then you won’t be wrong to assume that her two new movies; Best Friends Forever(BFF), and The List, would equally be a hit, as the aforementioned movies.

Best Friends Forever (BFF), according to the star of Last Flight to Abuja, talks about how three friends battled betrayal and trust issues, and how they worked hard to figure out a way out of the betrayal, they found themselves in. The List, on the other hand, talks about a young woman who had her life planned out right from when she could write, only to later discover that some things in life can never go as it is planned out.

Nneka Adams is a Nollywood actress and movie producer. She is known for her roles in movies such as Black Men, Devil in between, Last Flight to Abuja, amongst many other movies. She has a degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos. She is from Delta State, Nigeria but currently based in Canada.

