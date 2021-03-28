Nnamdi Kanu never threatened Obi of Onitsha, IPOB says

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has refuted insinuations in some quarters that its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insulted and threatened the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe.

IPOB dismissed the insinuation as the handiwork of mischief makers who pitched its Leader against the revered Igbo monarch.

The pro-Biafra movement in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that ” Nnamdi Kanu holds Obi of Onitsha in high esteem” and could not have threatened him.

IPOB, however explained that Kanu’s response to the Onitsha Security outfit recently formed by Igwe Achebe was rather being twisted and misconstrued by mishiefmakers bent on discrediting Kanu.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the activities of mischief makers who are twisting the response of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the recent statement made by our revered Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe, concerning the formation of Onitsha Ado Security outfit.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, never threatened Obi Alfred Achebe and his security outfit but only advised the revered monarch not to allow himself and his newly formed security outfit to be used by Abuja to fight ESN and IPOB.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never insulted the Obi of Onitsha as being mischievously misconstrued by these dubious characters and traitors in our land. They only want to twist fact for a piece of bread and crumbs from the caliphate.

“The fact remains that our Leader, Kanu has enormous respect for the Obi of Onitsha and holds him in high esteem.

“Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu supports every genuine security outfit set up to protect our land and forest and secure our mothers, wives and sisters from the incessant rapes and killings by Fulani terrorists. But any security outfit set up to attack ESN cannot be allowed to exist.

“All Biafrans both home and abroad must support ESN security outfit. We are aware that some unscrupulous individuals and groups including traitors are trying to use Onitsha Ado vigilantee to create confusion in our land.

“Communities are free to form their own vigilantee to protect their villages and towns from Fulani terrorists attack.

“But any vigilante group set up to undermine or sabotage IPOB and ESN will end in disgrace.

“May we reiterate that we are not against any village vigilante or market vigilante group but if it works against ESN personnel it will surely end in disaster.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: