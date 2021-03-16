NMA commends Senator T.A. Orji over quality of health centres in constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, has expressed satisfaction over the quality of work at two primary health centres attracted by Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON, in his constituency.

NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu made the commendation weekend while inspecting the primary health centres located at Umuariga community in Ikwuano, and Ukome Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area respectively.

The NMA boss who inspected the facilities in the company of the association’s Treasurer, Dr. Eberendu Chigozie; and the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Dr. Emmanuel Ekekwe, described the projects as ” massive and of high standard”.

Okwuonu said they embarked on the fact-finding mission as part of their contributions to ensure that quality health care services are rendered to the populace.

He said that the projects being executed by the National Health Care Development Agency, when delivered would tremendously help to improve quality health care delivery at the affected communities.

The NMA boss particularly expressed satisfaction over the siting of the projects and the standard of facilities at the centres.

” We are impressed with what we have seen. The location of these centres among people in the remote communities is apt because pregnant women and patients can now have a place they can get good medical attention in their vicinity.”

Dr. Okwuonu promised that NMA would in line with its role as champions of quality health care, collaborate with other stakeholders in the health sector to ensure that the man power needs of the centres are provided.

He commended Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji for “leading by example”, while urging other federal lawmakers to emulate him so that more communities in the state would have more primary health care centres.

Later in an interview, the Site Engineer, Emmanuel Hycienth in charge of the centre at Ukome said the project started in December 2020 would be delivered in April 2021.

He explained that each of the centres has male and female wards, delivery room, doctor’s consulting room, nurses room, three bedroom flats for doctor and nurses, as well as a standby ambulance.

Earlier in a remark, the Chief Liason Officer to the Senator, Hon Ifeanyi Umere who was on the visit said Senator Orji had in addition to the ongoing projects renovated two primary health centres at Nvosi Isiala Ngwa South.

