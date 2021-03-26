Nkeweshe, his wife, supporters dump PDP for APC in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

…drums support for Omo-Agege in 2023

By Festus Ahon

THE political fortune of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Thursday dwindled, following the defection of a stalwart and financier of the party in the Area, Chief Jerry Chukuma Nkeweshe A.K.A Babies and hundreds of his followers to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Nkeweshe, who is the ‘Owelle’ of Onicha-Olona Kingdom was received and registered into the party by the full complement of the APC Revalidation, Update and Registration Committee assigned to Delta State, led by the former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko.

Other members of the committee who were on the ground to receive Nkeweshe into the APC with Surveyor Abiodun Aluko were; Abubakar Malam, secretary, Musa Shu’aibu Guri, member, Ambassador Moses Kyari, Mr Emenike Uzor and Mr Nwoba Onyekachi.

Other political heavyweights who were on hand to receive Nkeweshe, his wife, Mrs Mary Jane Nkeweshe and his supporters to the APC, were; Chief Omeni Sobotie, Political Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, one time Commissioner for Environment in the State and Political Adviser to former Governor James Ibori, Mr Gideon Nwomu, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Chief George Okafor APC Delta North Senatorial Chairman, Mr Joe Asem, Mr Michael Chinye and many others.

Also read:

Speaking after his formal registration as a member of the APC, Nkeweshe, said he decided to move to the APC after due consultation with his followers, lamenting that; “for over 16 years that I have been in PDP, I have benefitted nothing from the party. Yet, I have been spending my money to maintain and keep the party wheels running and there was no benefit.

“I spoke to my supporters and consulted them about joining the APC, and we all agreed to go and join the APC. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who has a vision for Delta State believes that I have what it takes to help him achieve his vision for Delta state come 2023.”

Nkeweshe who gave a Lexus 330 SUV, Toyota Corolla car and two brand new motorcycles to some of his supporters, promised to help build the APC in his Onicha-Olona ward 4 and Delta North in general.

Receiving Chief Nkeweshe, his wife and followers into the party, Aluko said they were in Delta to carry out the revalidation and registration of APC members, adding that they have been carrying out the exercise in the State for the past one month.

He said; “luckily, Nkeweshe, his wife and supporters were decamping. So we came on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party to receive him into the party and register him, his wife as well as their supporters as APC members”.

He said their mission was to ensure that “APC move faster and better in Delta State towards taking over the reigns of government in 2023”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: