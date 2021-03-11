NIMET commissions Weather Station at Kaduna State University

Kindly Share This Story:

…institutes prize for best student in meteorology

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET),has commissioned a Weather Observatory Station at the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Director General of NIMET, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said during the commissioning, that the agency has also, decided to institute a prize for the best student in meteorology from the university.

He also enjoined staff of the university to come up with research proposals as his agency was prepared to assist.

According to him, weather station was needed in educational institutions because it was where the manpower that are supposed to be managing the country’s weather are trained.

He said the manpower can be capacities such as teachers, engineers, environmental managers, doctors and many others who need to have adequate information about meteorology and this is why the station was provided in KASU.

“The station is built in the university so that the students can appreciate the value of meteorology and the teachers will also make use of it for meteorological information for better teaching and conducting of researches, for impacting positively to the environment within which the university is located,” he said.

” The need for degrees in meteorology is also much needed so as to train Nigerians on the act of measuring the various variables of the weather”, he said.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor of KASU, Professor Muhammad Tanko, said the weather observatory station which was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that was fully sponsored by NIMET had since been put into operation.

He said KASU is commuted to extending relationship with NIMET in other areas of mutual interest .

Prof. Tanko appealed to NIMET for the continuous implementation of their MoU, especially in the area of staff training.

