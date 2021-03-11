NIHOTOUR pledges to support hotel owners on capacity building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

Members of the Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA) have been promised the necessary supports by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa in the area of skill acquisition.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa made the promise when the newly elected officials of HOFA led by its President, Barr. (Mrs) Funmi Kazeem, paid him a courtesy visit to the Abuja headquarters of the Institute Wednesday.

Kangiwa noted that structures do not make hotels but the quality of services of the personnel.

He said the desired standard and high-quality service delivery in the hospitality business can only be achieved if personnel running the hotels have the needed skills, adding that this is where training and re-training become germane if the country is to meet the global best practices and requirements in hospitality operations and management.

Kangiwa told HOFA members that the doors of the Institute are open for high-quality skill acquisition and training programs for their staff as part of NIHOTOUR’s core mandate in the development of the Hospitality and travel-tourism industry in Nigeria.

He called on the hotel owners to key into the soon to be launched campaign #SayNoToDirtyKitchen as part of the Institute’s drive for a clean and healthy environment of eatery centres in the country.

While congratulating and wishing the newly elected officials a successful tenure in office, he offered to assist HOFA with an office desk officer within the Institute to address urgent needs of the Association concerning their day-to-day operations.

Speaking earlier, the Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja’s President, Mrs Kazeem, said she and members of her executive council came on the courtesy visit because of the existing cordial relationship between the Association and the Institute and the need to further strengthen the relationship for the good of the hospitality industry.

Mrs Kazeem said with the new trend of high tech and innovative practices in the global hospitality trades and business, the Association is desirous of training its staff now more than ever before to meet up with world-class requirements and best practices.

She solicited all available assistance that NIHOTOUR can offer members of the Association to achieve a prosperous hospitality business environment in Abuja in particular and the country at large.

