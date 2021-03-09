Nigerians slam Rohr, as unattached Musa gets call up, in-form Onuachu on standby

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the 24-man list for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Benin Rep and Lesotho on the 27th and 30th of March respectively.

Most fans slammed coach Gernot Rohr for his team selection, especially the obvious omission of 25-goal striker Paul Onuachu, while free agent Ahmed Musa was called up.

Some reactions include:

I actually have no problem with Sadiq getting called up, but it will be unfair if Rohr leaves out Onuachu who is not only a better player but also Nigeria’s best striker in Europe. We wait, though. https://t.co/kUZMTZIfJR — Oluwajoba (@olumcjobson) March 9, 2021

Gernot Rohr in his usual elements… Jamilu Collins still being invited, forget the midfield they put Semi Ajayi, we have five centre backs, four full backs for two matches. When we’re going for a tournament, we will be having eleven defenders then. — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) March 9, 2021

Paul Onuachu is a top goalscorer in the Belgian League but he isn’t invited by Gernot Rohr. Ahmed Musa has been clubless for months but gets invited. Make it make sense! pic.twitter.com/kxDtRKmmSS — 🦅❤️ 𝕆𝕕𝕠𝕘𝕨𝕦 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕜𝕚 🇳🇬📍 (@maazi_chinedu) March 9, 2021

I an one of Rohr’s biggest fans but I think he has lost it, why invite a clubless musa over an inform Onyekuru https://t.co/OrbyvAuWyW — Proudly Nigerian (@Mr_kunlecole) March 9, 2021

Politics everywhere, even in football. In all honestly, Musa has no business being on this list, we understand and acknowledge his input in the national team , but to drop a certain Paul Onuchu who has been on fire this season is laughable. Rohr has to explain this selection. https://t.co/Fi7FIgM3uZ — Tee (@beta_man1) March 9, 2021

Ahmed Musa (unattached) makes the squad. 🙈 While, Moffi, Onyekuru, Olise are on standby? 🤔 And Amaju will tell his media people to write that @NGSuperEagles will win AFCON and World Cup? 🙊 Bo ya lori PS5 sha.🎮 — The Land & People (@deniyiclement) March 9, 2021

Ahmed Musa without a club gets called up.

Paul Onuachu with 25goals is snubbed

Classic Rohr!! Anyways, goodluck to the team. Hopefully, they’ll get the job done. https://t.co/hgRdL79bb4 — Chinedu🕷️ #KloppOUT (@DaviiidWhite) March 9, 2021

Ahmed Musa has been without a club for 5 months. No serious national team can invite a player who has been clubless that long. I understand he is captain & popular with the manager & team mates but it is a bad precedent. He’ll understand being dropped actually. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) March 9, 2021

Shehu Abdulahi ahead of Azubuike Okechukwu???? Ahmed Musa ahead of Junior Ajayi???? Rohr magic — Yinka Tinuade (@YinkaTinuade) March 9, 2021

For Rohr, Ahmed Musa should be on the

main list but Paul Onuachu on a standby If this isn’t politics, maybe he’s adhering

to the federal government character then Rating who has no club for like 5 months

above someone with 26 goals this season I hope it’ll work for him then pic.twitter.com/oZ4H5m2z2E — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) March 9, 2021

We need to sack gernot rohr.

Nigeria is on the horizon of another golden generation, we shouldn’t let this German Gareth Southgate be in charge ,it makes no sense. How can Ahmed Musa still be getting call ups to the national team in 2021. — Ifeanyi🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@okafo_obiora) March 9, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

