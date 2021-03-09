Breaking News
Translate

Nigerians slam Rohr, as unattached Musa gets call up, in-form Onuachu on standby

On 3:05 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Most fans slammed coach Gernot Rohr for his team selection, especially the obvious omission of 25-goal striker Paul Onuachu, while free agent Ahmed Musa was called up.
Gernot Rohr

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the 24-man list for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Benin Rep and Lesotho on the 27th and 30th of March respectively.

Most fans slammed coach Gernot Rohr for his team selection, especially the obvious omission of 25-goal striker Paul Onuachu, while free agent Ahmed Musa was called up.

Some reactions include:

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Onuachu snubbed, as Umar makes 24-man AFCON qualifiers squad

ALSO READ: Motsepe to become CAF president , as CAS upholds Ahmad’s ban

Vanguard News Nigeria 

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!