Nigerian women have contributed positively to the reduction of hunger in the country – KATAGUM

By Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has said that Nigerian women have contributed positively to the reduction of hunger in the country.

Amb. Katagum stated this when a delegation of Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria led by its National Coordinator, Mrs. Funke Tetteh paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday and signed by the Assistant Director Information Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa who explained that Women are playing major role towards achieving food security in the country particularly in their responsibilities in Agricultural food value chain.

She stated “We are helping in the agricultural value chain. You cook it, you preserve it, that is another area you are contributing. In doing so, you are contributing to the reduction of hunger or poverty in the country. You are playing a very important role”.

Amb. Katagum was pleased with the association and advised other women to formalize themselves into groups which would make it easier for governments at all levels offer necessary supports.

She stated that Nigerian women form a very important constituent of President Buhari’s administration and reaffirmed that women in businesses were allocated 45 percent in the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Amb. Katagum assured the association that the Ministry will facilitate their participation at its various economic empowerment programmes as well as continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

The Minister thanked the association for honouring her as the Matron of the Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria and promised to honour the invitation to attend the forthcoming Annual Abuja Food Fair.

Earlier in her address, the National Coordinator, Women Food Sellers Association, Mrs. Funke Tetteh said her association was in the Ministry to solicit support on women economic empowerment programmes for its members who are in 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The National Coordinator commended the Minister of State for her motherly commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian women through her contribution to the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which is the engine room of the nation’s economy.

Mrs. Tetteh therefore seized the opportunity of seeking partnership with the Ministry to invite the Minister of State to the forthcoming Annual Abuja Food Fair organized by the association.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of an award as the Matron of the Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria to the Minister of State in recognition of her remarkable achievements in women empowerment, sustainable democracy and good governance.

