Nigerian leaders not telling truth about banditry — Bishop Onuoha

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Bishop of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr Sunday Onuoha, has accused Nigeria’s leaders of not telling the truth about the banditry ravaging the country.

Bishop Onuoha, who decried the abductions and negotiations with bandits, called for the relegation of politics to the background in order to tackle the problem effectively.

He stated that Nigerians should be told the truth about all the abductions perpetrated in the country, who pays what and who gets what; lamenting that the country has been made an object of caricature by its leaders who freely negotiate with bandits.

The cleric, who is the co-chair of the Inter-Faith Dialogue for Peace, condemned what he described as mixing security matters with politics and urged the authorities to urgently address security challenges in the country.

He also noted that the education of the Nigerian child is paramount, stressing that the future of Nigeria looks bleak if children of school age can no longer go to school due to the activities of bandits and insurgents who abduct them from their schools.

In his words; “Nigeria’s leaders are not telling the truth about the banditry ravaging the country; who pays what and who gets what. Nigeria has been made an object of caricature by its leaders who freely negotiate with bandits. We play politics with everything including security. Education of the Nigerian child is paramount; the future of Nigeria looks bleak if children of school age can no longer attend school due to the activities of bandits who abduct them. Leaders aren’t telling the truth about this banditry ravaging the country.”

Bishop Onuoha urged eminent Nigerians to rise up and defend the Nigerian child, warning that the poor, the abandoned, hungry and other vulnerable groups may rise in protest.

He commended the efforts of the military and other security agencies in waging the war against terror and called for more drastic efforts to win the war against banditry.

