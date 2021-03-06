Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigeria’ll continue to look up to Obasanjo for wisdom – Buhari

On 6:14 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari and Obasanjo

…Felicitate with ex-president at 84

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

President Buhari in his felicitation message said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Osinbajo take COVID-19 vaccine

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Saturday.

The President on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, President wished the former President Obasanjo, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

President Buhari said “the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

“As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!