Nigeria’ll continue to look up to Obasanjo for wisdom – Buhari

Felicitate with ex-president at 84

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

President Buhari in his felicitation message said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Saturday.

The President on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, President wished the former President Obasanjo, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

President Buhari said “the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

“As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.”

