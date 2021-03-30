NIGERIA VS LESOTHO: N2 million up for grabs for MoTM, MVP

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Breweries PLC, partners of the Nigeria Football Federation, is laying on line the sum of NI million (One Million Naira Only) for the Man-of-the-Match in today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The offer is being made through the 33 Export brand of the company and will see the best player of the day smile to the bank as a millionaire.

Another of the NFF’s partners, GAC Motors will also come to the stadium with a cheque of N1 million (One Million Naira Only) for the Most Valuable Player of the day.

The naira rain guarantees that despite having qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged by Cameroon early next year, the Eagles will give their all in the encounter against the southern Africans at the renewed and upgraded Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is expected to lead the dignitaries to today’s encounter, with his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Sports and Youth Development Minister Sunday Dare and the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Nebolisa Anako also expected.

President of the NFF and Nigeria’s new member of the FIFA Council, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick will lead the dignitaries of the football family to the match.

Vanguard News Nigeria

