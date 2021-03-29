Nigeria vs Lesotho: Lagos to shut Teslim Balogun Stadium roads for 12 hours, Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut all vehicular movement around the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 10.00am to 10.00pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for the live football match between the Super Eagles and Lesotho.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the closure was necessary to effectively manage traffic better and tighten security at the stadium, assuring that provisions have been made to manage traffic along the axis for the 12 hours period.

In line with this development, motorists were advised to avoid movement around the stadium from 10.00am. Traffic approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only pass through the flyover.

The statement further explained that only vehicles with VVIP stickers or tickets would be allowed to approach the stadium and park, also vehicles conveying persons with VVIP tickets would be permitted to drive into the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Oladeinde appealed to motorists along the axis to cooperate with the LASTMA officials that will be deployed to manage the traffic flow as it will ease movement and minimize expected inconveniences.

Vanguard News Nigeria

