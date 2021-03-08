Nigeria Tourism Awards honours Radisson Blu as Best Int’l Chain Hotel

The Balearica is the icon of excellence for the Nigerian tourism industry and is now in its fourth year since 2017.

The Nigeria Tourism Awards, aka Balearica Awards, has recognised and honoured Radisson Blu for exemplary and outstanding individuals and organisations in Nigerian tourism.

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel emerged winner for the Best International Chain Hotel in the Nigerian Tourism Awards 2020.

This befitting selection is because the hotel is part of a unique international brand providing a range of personalised services & amenities, creating a memorable stay away for guests. The awards inspector judged the hotel based on a set of criteria covering guest experience, amenities, food & beverages, safety & security, maintenance & housekeeping, training, and sustainability.

Talking at the West African Tourism event held at the hotel on the 3rd March 2021, the Executive Director of Anchorage Leisures the hotel’s owning company, Mrs Moyo Ogunseinde said this was a befitting recognition for the hard work and passion that the entire team has demonstrated and be true to the Radisson service promise of “Yes l Can”

“This is a major achievement for the entire team for their dedication in meeting and exceeding guests’ expectations, this blends in well with the recent renovations done at the hotel giving it a fresh and contemporary feel,” said Moyo.