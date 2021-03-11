Nigeria seeks global action to combat emerging drug trafficking threats — Marwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says urgent strengthening of regional and international cooperation is needed to identify and manage emerging new jurisdictional manifestations of drug trafficking.

Marwa made the call during the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice on Wednesday in Kyoto, Japan.

In a statement by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday in Abuja, Marwa said criminals and organised criminal groups had deployed new strategies.

This, he said, was through increased online criminal activities in a bid to navigate the global shutdown of traditional trafficking routes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to identify and manage the various jurisdictional manifestations of this ugly trend,” he said.

The NDLEA boss updated the world on efforts being made by Nigeria to respond to the drug scourge.

He said the country was addressing and countering illicit trafficking in drugs through an integrated and balanced approach implemented under the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

This, he added, was first introduced from 2015-2019, and that it was revised for another five years, from 2021-2025.

“The NDCMP outlines strategies to neutralise threats to law enforcement efforts by strengthening regional and international cooperation in countering illicit trade and trafficking in narcotic drugs.

“One example of such is ‘Operation Eagle,’ which is a joint operation with select countries to counter the menace of illicit drugs.

“Nigeria has adopted a holistic national anti-corruption strategy that provides entry point for both state and non-state actors to contribute to the fight against corruption at all levels.

“We are actively implementing the Justice Sector Reform Strategy covering issues such as International Cooperation Mechanisms, Mutual Legal Assistance and reform of the Criminal Justice System,” said Marwa.

According to him, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act enacted in 2015 has expedited trial of corruption cases and resulted in deterrent sanctions for the corrupt.

“Nigeria recently enacted a Mutual Legal Assistance Law, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act to create a stand-alone Financial Intelligence Unit.

“Other necessary legislations such as the Proceeds of Crime and Whistle-Blower Protection bills are receiving urgent attention.

“We have also launched two significant initiatives: The open treasury initiative, which establishes a financial transparency portal to keep the public informed about financial transactions and a pilot beneficial ownership register focused on the extractive sector,” he said.

Marwa stated that the private sector was not left out in the various reforms being introduced by government.

He explained that the private sector was not left out in the current interventions, and that Nigeria adopted a Code of Corporate Governance in January 2019.

“This Code, which covers the private sector entities, including professional bodies, strengthens regulatory oversight and monitoring by accountability and anti-corruption agencies.

“Our focus in building institutions to combat corruption including its links with drug trafficking, illicit financial flows, money laundering, and other forms of organised crime.

“This is informed by the loss of over 400 billion dollars to foreign havens, stolen and expatriated by corrupt leaders and their foreign accomplices including multinational companies.

“We, therefore, call on states to strengthen international cooperation to address these links and in particular, adopt the report and recommendations of the Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) Panel to combat illicit financial flows,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

