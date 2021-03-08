Nigeria retain African under-19 boys volleyball title

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s under-19 boys on Monday retained their title by defeating their Moroccan counterparts 3-0 on the final day of the 2020 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

In the match played at the indoor sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Nigeria won 25-8, 25-21, 25-23.

Nigeria and Cameroon have now qualified for the next World Cup championship which will hold in Iran later this year.

Speaking after the match, Sani Mohammed, coach of the Nigerian team, said he was very proud of his team.

“I’m happy that we maintained our status by defending the title championship for African Nations Volleyball Championship.

“We also worked hard to secure our ticket for the World Cup in Iran,” he said.

Mohammed also said he was overwhelmed by the performance of his players which yielded good results.

“I am satisfied with the performance of my players. It was a tough match in the second set and I was assured that the boys finally made it to Iran for the world cup,” he said.

On his part, the coach of Morroco, Elhassane Elhassane, said they would go back home and have a better preparation for their next encounters.

He acknowledged that his team had a poor performance in the championship.

“We did not have enough time to prepare for the championship. But we will go back home and face other activities that we have to do.

“We did not have enough time to prepare for this event and I wish the Nigerian and Cameroonian teams all the best,” he said.

Morocco lost all their games in the championship, against Gambia, Cameroon and Nigeria.

The championship which started on Thursday ended on Monday.(NAN)

