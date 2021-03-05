Nigeria is God’s will, not a mistake, says Olawepo-Hashim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

As security and ethnic crises rage across the country, a former presidential candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo -Hashim has declared that Nigeria is the will of God and not a mistake.

Olwepo-Hadhim, who is a global energy player, made the declaration as he joined a tweeter trend tagged #BetterTogether” to advance his call for national unity amidst rising tension in the country.

The politician, who has consistently demonstrated unrivaled faith and commitment to the nation ,is strongly advocating for a united country at a time that ethnic tension is on the rise.

On his newly created tweeter handle, @GbengaHashim, he wrote

“Nigeria is God’s WILL not a mistake and quoted from the bible saying, “And hath made of one blood all nations of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation”(Acts 17:26)

“Seek Equity but run away from Division. #BetterTogether”.

The hashtag #BetterTogether” had earlier trended on tweeter, after the former presidential candidate was repeatedly heard saying Nigeria is better together during many interviews on some Nigerian and international broadcast media.

