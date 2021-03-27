Nigeria Dentist Association advocate healthy oral care

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The National body of the Nigeria Dentist association, with its numerous state chapters, have engage in activities to enlighten the public on how best to prevent oral diseases in collaboration with partners interested in oral health.

This was part of the major highlight by the association to mark this year 2021 world oral health day.

Speaking in an event , the president of the association Dr. Kolawole Obagbmiro noted that the unavailability of the appropriate oral services for most people is very poor compare to the advance world, and if not checked would have great adverse consequences on the people.

He advice, further that there is need to develop sustainable strategies for national preventive and therapeutic oral health services to cope with the magnitude of oral health challenges in Nigeria.

Addressing the theme for WOHD this year “Be proud of your mouth “ the president spur Nigerian to imbibe healthy oral practice to avert unwanted public embarrassment in social function and gathering , but rather sustaining a healthy oral mouth will boost your confidence level anywhere any day.

While advocating for a joint and collaborative efforts in driving programs and campaigns that will prevent early detection and treatment of oral diseases such as Dental caries and Periodontal diseases as it can be mitigated on the long run too.

According to him to prevent the negative consequence of neglected oral health practices the common risk factor that are identify but not limited to , high sugar consumption , unhealthy diet , smoking etc, but rather the public should uphold best practice like twice daily brushing ,using medium textured toothbrush and fluoridated toothpaste.

